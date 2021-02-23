MIRPUR: The Covid situation in the city has reportedly intensified as increasing infections resulted in Intense Care Units in hospitals exhausting their capacities, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Divisional Headquarters Hospital ICU has run out of space to accommodate more patients with surging cases of the pandemic that has plagued the city.

The sources said official authorities of Azad and Jammu Kashmir are considering imposing a two-week strict lockdown in the region to curb the viral spread.

Mirpur Commissioner has convened an emergency session to deliberate the options at disposal wherein to also discuss terms of reference if lockdown should be imposed.

ALSO READ: Daily Covid report: Sindh concedes 296 cases with 9 new deaths

Separately today from another part of Pakistan, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah briefed media on the daily Covid situation noting 296 new infections emerged in a 24-hour span across the province.

The new infections were reported out of 9,077 total tests conducted in the same span across the province, CM Shah said, adding that 159 of them belong to Karachi.

On the casualties, he confirmed nine new deaths attributable to the virus in the province, while 771 reporting recovery from it.

Comments

comments