Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan from Uttar Pradesh, India has committed suicide.

The Chhichhore actor’s death by suicide on June 14 sent shock waves across the film fraternity and his fans.

He was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Indian media reports, a boy from Bairley, Uttar Pradesh , who was in 10th standard and was a fan of the actor, has committed suicide after learning about Sushant’s death.

He left a suicide note behind which says “If He Can Do It Why Can’t I.”

Sushant Singh Rajput earned fame through TV and then made his Bollywood debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! (2013), for which he received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

The actor was reportedly suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the last 5-6 months at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Comments

comments