Sushant Singh Rajput: Celebs remember late star one year on

June 14 marks one year since Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s apparent suicide in his Mumbai apartment left fans and the Indian film industry reeling.

Rajput’s death opened up a pandora’s box of controversy around Bollywood, from drugs and suspected foul play to industry bullying and nepotism. A year on, the industry is just as divided about SSR’s death as it was back then, however, many celebs have started pouring in their tributes to the Kedarnath star on his first death anniversary.

Rajput’s Son Chiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar was among the first ones to take to Instagram and post a picture from the sets of the film. “Miss you, your questions, and everything we spoke about,” she wrote, adding, “I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

The Kai Po Che star’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who starred alongside him in his first breakthrough TV serial Pavitra Rishta, also shared an eight-minute-long video montage of the two’s pictures over the years. “Thank you Sushant for your part in my journey,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

She followed it up with two more unseen videos of Sushant Singh Rajput and herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, turned to Instagram to also share a picture of him. “Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here’s hoping I’ll see you once again. Miss you brother,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra)

Director Abhishek Kapoor, who gave Rajput his debut Bollywood film Kai Po Che, shared a photo of him with the caption, “1 year today… Still numb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor)

Sophie Choudry also shared a picture with Rajput with a lengthy caption that read, “One year ago today it felt like everything changed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

“You are missed Sushant Singh Rajput, as an artist, as a human being, as a friend, and by all those who loved you,” she added.

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to write, “Hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother.”

Hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother 🤗#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/zwwoOnT6Ep — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 14, 2021

Comments

comments