Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s uncle has called for an investigation into the Chhichhore star’s death.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The news of his suicide has sent shock waves across Bollywood, his family and fans.

Speaking to India Today, the Kedarnath star’s uncle RC Singh said “He cannot commit suicide. He was a strong and happy boy.”

“I think its a conspiracy. I demand on behalf of the family that a thorough investigation must be conducted,” he added.

Rajput’s last rites will be performed today (Monday) for which his father and family members flew down to Mumbai.

