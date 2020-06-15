The post-mortem report of Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, said that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia which was caused due to hanging.

According to reports in Indian media, a team of three doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushanth Singh Rajput and submitted the provisional report to area police.

The actor was reportedly suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the last 5-6 months at a private hospital in Mumbai. Some reports in Indian media also said that anti-depressant pills were recovered from his residence in Mont Blanc Apartments on Carter Road in Bandra.

No suicide note, however, has been found.

Sushant Singh Rajput earned fame through TV and then made his Bollywood debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! (2013), for which he received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

He then starred in the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and as the titular detective in the action thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). His highest-grossing releases came with a supporting role in the satire PK (2014), followed by the titular role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). For his performance in the latter, he received his first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

