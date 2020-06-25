Web Analytics
Police to contact Twitter for Sushant Singh Rajput’s missing tweets

As the news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide left everyone in a state of shock, investigations are underway to find out the reason behind the actor taking such a drastic step.

According to latest reports, Mumbai police is going to write to Twitter India to find out about the ‘missing tweets’ of the actor that he allegedly deleted a few days before his death.

The actor’s Twitter handle @itsSSR shows he last tweeted on December 27, 2019.

The statements of atleast 23 people mainly Rajput’s close friends and family including rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty have already been recorded by the police.

The Chhichhore actor was found hanging in his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14. The postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

He was reportedly suffering before depression since the past five to six months.

