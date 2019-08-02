Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl expected to tie the knot this year

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are expected to tie the knot in winters this year.

According to reports, the couple who have been open about their relationship on social media since 2018 and often share endearing pictures are all set to take their relationship to the next level, reported Vogue India.

Marriage is on the cards for the duo and rumour has it that former Miss Universe and the model are considering a November or December 2019 date for the wedding ceremony.

Sen’s daughters Renee and Alisa have also approved of their mother’s choice and are fond of the 28-year-old model. The 42-year-old star recently shared a family picture from their Armenia trip.

Apart from posting loved-up pictures, the couple are often spotted in public holding hands and are fond of working out together. Shawl recently attended Main Hoon Na actress’ brother’s wedding in Goa as well.

The couple met at Neeta Lulla’s fashion show for the first time in Mumbai.

The actress was last seen in Nirbaak, an Indian Bengali drama film released in 2015. Shawl made his first acting appearance in Shilpa Shetty’s Hear Me Love Me (2018).

