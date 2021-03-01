Police detain suspect for abducting, sexually abusing 9-year-old girl

OKARA: The Police in Ahmad Town has claimed Monday to have arrested the prime suspect in a minor rape case wherein he threatened a 9-year-old girl with a knife and sexually abused her, ARY News reported.

According to the available details in the case, police said the suspect had briefly abducted the minor girl wielding a knife in his hand and after trapping her he inflicted sexual abuse on the terrified victim.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene after the abuse but has been detained now and a case has been lodged against him.

READ: Man allegedly hurls acid on wife in Ahmedpur Sharqia

Separately today in yet another incident of acid attack in the country, a man allegedly threw acid on his wife in Ahmedpur Sharqia, a tehsil in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Dera Nawab area of Ahmedpur Sharqia, where a 22-year-old woman suffered serious burn wounds on her legs, shoulders, and back after her husband threw acid on her.

The woman has got a case registered against her husband as it was the second such case registered by her. In the previous case, she had blamed her husband and in-laws for torturing her. The police while commenting on the matter said that the woman is said to be out of danger and they would soon arrest the culprits involved in the heinous act.

