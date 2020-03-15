Another suspect arrested in ex-attorney general murder case

LAHORE: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of Lahore police on Sunday claimed to have arrested another suspect in the murder case of the former assistant attorney general of Punjab (AAG) Shahbaz Tatla, ARY News reported.

Taking action on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house in Lahore and apprehended Asad Bhatti, the second suspect nominated in the FIR of Shahbaz Tatla’s murder.

During the initial interrogation, Asad Bhatti has confessed to killing his friend Shahbaz Tatla, the police said and added that he will be produced before a court in Lahore’s Model Town Kachehri on Monday.

Earlier on March 10, police had announced arrest of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhir Adeel for his alleged role in Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case.

According to details, the Model Town police had released an image of the imprisoned cop showing a grown beard on his face.

According to sources privy to the details, the fugitive SSP had surrendered to the authorities on Sunday night and was under investigation at police training centre Chung.

“Both the key accused including the SSP and Asad Bhatti are now under arrest and are facing the investigation process,” they had said.

