Suspect who tortured a man on Lahore road arrested

LAHORE: Police on Sunday arrested a man who brutally tortured citizen alongside a road near the Cavalry Ground, area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Lahore police arrested suspect after a video of the incident went viral on Social media in which he violently attacked a man by kicking him in the head and also pointed his gun at him.

Police traced culprit, identified as Aqeel Miraz, through his car’s number plate which was visible in the video.

The police raided the house of Aqeel Mirza in Defence on Sunday afternoon but he had already fled the house after he saw his video of brutally attacking man on TV.

Miraz recording his statement to police has said that a car coming from the back had hit his car first and drive of that car misbehaved with him. Mirza said that he got angry after the accident which led him to beat the rider.

Police have taken car of Aqeel Mirza into their custody and shifted it to the police station.

Moreover, police have barred victim Gulshan Shehzad and suspect Aqeel Mirza from media appearance. Both persons were barred to appear before media on directions of DIG operations Lahore, said sources.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from DIG operations.

