Suspect involved in attack on Waziristan checkpost arrested

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in attack on a security checkpost in North Waziristan in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to CTD’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Sarwar Abro the arrested suspect, Muhammad Din alias Noorul Islam, had attacked Chashma checkpost in North Waziristan in 2015, during which Major Fateh Essa and other Army personnel had embraced martyrdom.

Taking action on a tip-off, the officials of CTD conducted raid at a house located near Super Highway and apprehended the suspect, the police officer added.

The suspect is expert in making bombs, the SSP said and added that he received militancy training in Afghanistan. The police have recovered weapons and two hand grenades from his possession.

Muhammad Din was associated with a banned organization and a close aide of former TTP chief Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, he added.

