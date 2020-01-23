Suspect involved in firing on ANP leader arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A suspect involved in firing on Awami National Party leader Zeba Afridi has been arrested in Peshawar on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted raid at a house located in the suburb of Peshawar and apprehended the accused, Sardar Khan, said sources.

The sources said that the suspect is a drug addict and the neighbour of the ANP leader. Later, the police shifted the suspect to an undisclosed location for further investigations.

The suspect had opened firing on Zeba Afridi at his house last night. Fortunately, Zeba had received minor injuries in the attack.

The motive behind the attack is not known yet.

Read More: ANP leader gunned down in Peshawar

Last year on June 29, local leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Sartaj Khan had been gunned down in broad daylight.

According to details, Khan, the President of the political party’s Peshawar chapter had been killed by unknown assailants on motorcycles.

Motorcyclists had opened fire on his vehicle in Gulbahar area of Peshawar city resulting in his death.

Khan had been rushed to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he had succumbed to his injuries.

Comments

comments