Suspect denies charges of raping differently-abled girl in Karachi

KARACHI: The suspect Faisal has been produced before the judicial magistrate West who was accused of gang-raping a differently-abled teenage girl in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The suspect denied the rape charges and alleged that one of his factory’s employees, Abdul Hameed, had sexually assaulted the 18-year-old girl insides the building’s premises. Faisal claimed that he was presented at his home at the time of the incident.

He said that he was innocent and his medical report will reveal the examination.

Read: Rape attempt on disabled woman in Karachi’s hospital

Earlier, Karachi police had lodged a complaint on two neighbours who allegedly raped a woman with disabilities for days in the shanties within Ittehad Town.

The neighbours had allegedly raped the differently-abled woman for days before her brother-in-law went to police to lodge the complaint.

Her brother-in-law Atta had gone to Ittehad Town Police Station who taking notice, arrested one of the alleged rapists Faisal. However, the other suspect fled the area.

Read: Man arrested for allegedly raping disabled girl in Karachi

In a video released to social media, the family of the woman can be seen retelling the horrific treatment afflicted on a differently-abled woman for days of sexual abuse and pleading the concerned departments to take notice.

The Ittehad Town police had handed over the alleged culprit to Mominabad police later who commenced investigation in the case.

