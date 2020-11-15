Sindh police arrest suspect involved in gang-rape of woman

SUJAWAL: Police on Sunday apprehended a second suspect in a case relating to the gang-rape of a woman in Sujawal district of the Sindh province, who was subjected to sexual assault after being held hostage for 10 days, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the raid was carried out by Jati police station on a farmhouse in Sujawal district.

The police apprehended the accused for his alleged involvement in holding a woman hostage for 10 days and subjecting her to gang-rape during the period.

One of the accused in the case has been already arrested a day before, the police said as they search for the third suspect.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Sindh police cop is being hailed as a hero after he offered her daughter as bait to trap the culprits allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a woman and her four-year-old daughter in Sujawal after they were held hostage and molested for 10 days.

The police were able to arrest the prime suspect owing to the courage of the ASI and his family members. He was later shot dead in an exchange of fire between his other accomplice in the case and police.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail announced to give the highest civilian award to the Kashmore ASI and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also meet the cop.

“The prime minister was extremely angered and grieved over the horrific incident and telephoned the ASI to laud him over courage shown by him and his family,” he said while terming the cop as an asset of the country and the entire nation is proud of him.

