Suspect involved in gun attack on police arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested suspect involved in firing on policeman in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police told media that the accused person was identified as Dolat Khan who was arrested along with weapon and mobile phone which he used for criminal activities.

The suspect was offending in various cases including firing on the policeman in the metropolis, police officials added.

Read More: Policeman wounded in firing incident in Karachi

Earlier on July 21, a police official had been wounded by gunshots fired by the unidentified assailants in a densely populated area of Karachi.

The firing incident took place in Liaquatabad area of the metropolis. Police officials said that the injured policeman was deployed at Super Market police station.

The wounded official was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police took notice of the violent incident and summoned a report from the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central. The provincial police chief directed to arrest the culprits behind the incident at earliest.

