Suspect in ATM-skimming case held by FIA Multan

MULTAN: A suspect in an ATM-skimming case has been arrested by the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan chapter, ARY News reported on Monday.

The intelligence agency carried out an action against the gang involved in ATM-skimming fraud in Multan. A suspect has been arrested on charges of looting Rs5 million belonging to the citizens by installing skimming devices at the ATM.

According to the FIA spokesperson, two men had installed a skimming device at the ATM machine of the National Bank’s Saddar branch in Multan. After illegally retrieving the data of citizens, the accused men had withdrawn cash worth millions.

The spokesperson added that the arrested man is identified as Muhammad Imran who was arrested from Gujranwala, whereas, another suspect is still at large.

The FIA team has also recovered five fake ATM cards, magnetic tape, cutters, mobile phones and a vehicle from his possession.

Earlier in September last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had traced a gang involved in the hacking of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Rawalpindi.

The FIA had launched an investigation into the matter after receiving numerous complaints of cash transfers from the bank accounts of the consumers.

The initial investigation had revealed that a gang of five people including two government employees are involved in transferring cash from the accounts of people after hacking the ATMs. The gang is operating from Rawalpindi.

The suspects had been traced by the FIA and two of them are working in government offices.

