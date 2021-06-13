Suspect involved in over 250 street crimes arrested in Karachi    

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in over 250 street crimes in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, police and Rangers, while acting on a tip-off, carried out a joint raid at a house in Bin Qasim Town and apprehended a mugger named Salih.

Rangers spokesperson said that the security forces recovered arms, ammunition, motorcycle and snatched mobiles from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Salih confessed to committing over 250 robberies in various areas of the metropolis.

Earlier on May 10, Rangers and police had arrested a suspect allegedly involved in more than 200 robberies in the city in a raid carried out in Manzoor Colony neighbourhood of the city.

A spokesman for Rangers while detailing the action from law enforcement authorities (LEAs) had said that Asif Zaman was arrested in a joint raid in Manzoor Colony and was involved in more than 200 incidents of dacoity, street crimes, and other criminal acts.

“We have recovered a weapon used in robberies from his possession,” the spokesman had said. Detailing some of his criminal acts, he had said that Asif Zaman committed dacoity at MA Jinnah Road on 03 and 07 April where he looted a bakery and a dairy shop.

