Suspect involved in Islamabad encounter arrested

ISLAMABAD: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the recent encounter in Islamabad from Bannu, ARY News reported.

According to Bannu’s District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi, acting on the information provided by the Islamabad police, they conducted raid at a house in the area and arrested a suspect, Amir Khan.

The police officer said that the bullets that had killed two citizens during the Islamabad encounter had been fired from Amir’s weapons.

He maintained that the suspect had managed to escape from the scene after the encounter and reached in his native town to take shelter. The DPO said that the suspect was reportedly a close relative of Ashraf, the policeman who had been killed in the encounter.

Read More: Dacoit injured in Islamabad encounter turns out to be policeman

Earlier on March 7, a dacoit arrested in an injured condition after an encounter in Islamabad had turned out to be a policeman.

During the preliminary investigation, the detained dacoit, Ashraf, had revealed that he is the personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police, adding that after performing his duty, he commits dacoities along with his accomplices in the federal capital.

The sources had said that the dacoit gang might be comprised of police personnel. Taking prompt action on the News, Inspector General (IG)of Islamabad police Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar had sought a detailed report from the IG operations about the incident.

Comments

comments