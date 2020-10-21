KARACHI: Police of the metropolis have confirmed they encountered suspected robbers in an escape bid on Wednesday and engaged in an exchange of bullets, ARY News reported.

The personnel claimed they cornered two suspected robbers in Korangi 3 1/2 area of Karachi’s Korangi district, whom it engaged in a firing battle with. According to the police statement, one of the suspected robbers was killed in an exchange of bullets while the other managed to flee.

The personnel have confirmed they shifted the body of deceased suspect to Jinnah Hospital for legal proceedings.

READ: Police foil mugging bid in Karachi, one robber injured

In a separate incident to have happened earlier on Tuesday, the law enforcing agency claimed to have foiled an alleged mugging bid in Karachi, injuring one of the robbers and arresting another.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central confirmed the incident and said that one of the suspects suffered a bullet wound during an encounter with the police in the Federal B Area of the city while the other accomplice has been arrested unharmed.

“We have recovered the weapon, three mobile phones, and a motorcycle from their possession,” he said adding that the police would also probe their involvement in other

