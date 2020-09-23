Suspect in Mansehra minor girl rape case arrested

MANSEHRA: The police have rounded up the suspect in raping a 4-year-old girl in Mansehra, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the suspect named in the case, Abdul Sattar was handed over to the police by his relatives. The police while confirming the arrest said that the suspect would undergo a DNA test.

He will be presented before the court for remand.

On Monday, a four-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault after being kidnapped in Bakhwal area of Mansehra.

The minor girl was playing outside her home when an identified man kidnapped her. The suspect reportedly took the minor to the nearby fields where he subjected her to sexual abuse. After abusing the minor girl, the suspect threw her into a street and fled.

Earlier on September 10, a 12-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted within the remits of Sabzi Mandi police station in Gujranwala district of the Punjab province.

According to police, an accused identified as 22-year-old Gul Sher, who lived in the neighbourhood, had been arrested after the victim’s father apprehended him red-handed while rescuing his daughter.

