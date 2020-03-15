WATCH: Suspected car thief punched so hard he crashes into wall breaking off brick pillar

A passerby landed a punch so hard on a suspected car thief that he crashed into the wall behind him breaking off a chunk of the brick pillar and ended up flat out on the footpath.

In a video that went viral on social media, two men in black hooded coats can be seen fleeing from the crashed car but one turns around and runs back to get something that he left behind.

But as he roots through the abandoned car for what he wanted, the driver of a flatbed truck slows as he tries to manoeuvre by the vehicle.

The man hotfoots it down the road and a man suddenly leaps out from behind a white car.

He stops the alleged car thief in his tracks by landing such a hard punch he crashes into the wall behind him breaking off a chunk of brick pillar, which falls to the ground in two pieces.

The shocking incident took place in Droylsden town of Manchester.

The hoodie-wearing man ends up flat on his back on the ground and clutching his head as the man who threw the punch stands over him shouting.

One Twitter user, called John, said: ‘I’ve gone back to the point where he smacks him against the garden pillar about 10 times, outstanding hit that.’

Another added: ‘That knocked his block off.’

The man is then grabbed by a man in a blue van as the passerby who punched him simply walks away. Great Manchester Police has no log of the incident.

Comments

comments