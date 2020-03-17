LAHORE: Suspected coronavirus patient admitted in Lahore on Tuesday, said the CEO of Mayo Hospital, ARY News reported.

As per details, the 50-year-old, resident of Hafizabad was shifted to the hospital last night.

The CEO of the hospital said the patient reached Pakistan from Muscat after visiting Iran. “Some symptoms of the coronavirus were found in the patient.”

It may be noted that the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 188 as Sindh’s COVID-19 count reached 155 after more people returning from Taftan tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Govt taking all-out steps to deal with novel coronavirus : Zafar Mirza

Sindh has reported the highest number of 155 coronavirus cases thus far.

Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra had confirmed 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province for the first time.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr. Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Health, had said that there is no need to fret about the novel Coronavirus and urged the citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the government.

Read more: Hand sanitizers, thousand of masks recovered in Karachi

The special assistant said that 14 laboratories in major cities of the country have been provided with diagnostic kits by the government that will conduct free tests of people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring and supervising the situation, he added.

Comments

comments