72 people self-isolating on suspicion of being infected with virus test negative

KARACHI: At least 72 people who took a test for coronavirus at a Karachi laboratory have been declared as negative for COVID-19, a Sindh government spokesperson said on Friday.

“Let me share some good news, 72 people who were tested for #COVIDー19 at a laboratory in karachi have all tested negative,” Murtaza Wahab said in a Twitter post.

“These people had exercised social distancing & quarantined themselves and the result is in front of [yo]u.”

“Let us all pledge to be responsible citizens.”

11 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karachi today, taking the total number of cases to 249 in Sindh and 475 in Pakistan.

All the new cases emerged in the port city, the provincial health officials confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

