‘Terrorist’ planning attacks on political figures killed in ‘shootout’

BAJAUR: A suspected terrorist was killed in, what local police called, a shootout with the security forces in Bajaur on Monday, ARY News reported.

The police said the security forces carried out an operation in Haji Long area amid reports of the presence of terrorist hideouts there.

A terror suspect was shot dead in an exchange of fire with the forces while two passers-by got injured, they said.

The police also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of explosive material during the operation.

The killed terrorist was planning to target political figures, tribal elders and security forces, they

