Police arrest three suspects for looting man inside Karachi mosque

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three suspects accused of looting the citizen inside Karachi’s mosque, ARY News reported.

As per details, three suspects identified as Iqbal, Rizwan and Muneer looted Rs2.5 lac from a man inside the mosque situated at Bahadurabad.

SSP Nauman Siddiqui said that the citizen went to deposit cash into the bank and was returning from the bank after he failed to reach before the closure time. Suspects chased him from there and looted him inside mosque.

ARY News on November 9 acquired the CCTV footage in which robbers were looting a man inside the mosque.

Earlier in September, Police arrested a gang of robbers feared for their unique style of robbing shopkeepers in Karachi.

According to details, Ferozabad police arrested a 60-year-old man and his son for running a three-member gang robbing shopkeepers using hypnotism and other deceptive tactics.

Police say one of the members of the gang, a woman, managed to avoid arrest as she left for her native country, Iran, before the raid.

