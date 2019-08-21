Five suspects arrested during Rangers’ raids in Karachi

KARACHI: At least five suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, an alleged member of Lyari gangwar, identified as Zameer alias Zamu, was taken into custody from Baghdadi area. Zameer was arrested over charges of receiving extortion money, the spokesperson added.

Moreover, four suspects were nabbed from Model Colony and Zaman Town who were wanted in various cases of dacoity.

Earlier on August 16, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh had arrested at least six suspects from various areas of Karachi.

A Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies and other heinous crimes.

He said that arms, ammunition, drugs and snatched valuables were recovered from their possession. Later on, the suspects were handed over to the police for further legal action, the spokesperson added.

