Triple murder suspects wanted to trigger ethnic riots in Larkana: police

LARKANA: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested four suspects involved in labourers’ murder case, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Masood Ahmed Bangash said that the suspects, during the interrogation, revealed that they wanted to trigger ethnic riots in Larkana. He said that the suspects had killed the three labourers on February 13 in Larkana on the directions received from Afghanistan.

At least three labourers travelling in a Qingqi rickshaw heading to Madeji town near Naudero Sugar Mills bypass were shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists on February 13.

The police officer told the media that they arrested the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and mobile phone data. He said that that the suspects were also involved in such four other cases to create unrest in the province.

Bangash said that the suspects were in contact with their accomplices in Afghanistan and they were given targets from the neighboring country.

The suspects were identified as Hazar khan kehar, Sajjad Agani ,Luqman Phulpoto and another. Police have recovered weapons, ammunition and motorcycles from their possession.

Earlier, at least three people were shot dead in Larkana on February 13, however, motive of the killing is not yet known.

Police had said all the slain persons were labourers by profession and hailed from Bajaur Agency. The cops have registered a case against two unknown assailants under section 302 and 304. Father of one of the slain men, Wahid Gul, had approached the police for registration of the case.

