Suspects who robbed 30 women in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in depriving as many as 30 women of their jewelry and other belongings in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

They were arrested in a raid carried out by Ferozabad police station. Identified as Ameer and Dilawar, the police also recovered looted jewelry and other valuables from their possession.

The police also recovered two pistols from their possession and booked them under two separate cases of possessing illegal arms and other criminal activities.

Divulging details of their criminal activities, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East said that the accused were involved in looting 30 women in parts of the city. “They had mostly targeted women who visited shopping malls,” he said while sharing their modus operandi and added that they were arrested after being tipped-off by a citizen.

They have confessed their involvement in mugging bids in Bahadurabad, Numaish Chowrangi, and Tariq Raod, the police said.

In another action against muggers, the Karachi police on June 23 arrested a nine-year-old suspected car thief after several days of efforts.

According to details, a nine-year-old child stole a car from Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Mujahid out of desperation to drive a car. Upon being informed, the Darakhshan police chased him and arrested him from Sea View area.

The car thief has been identified as Bilal and hailed from Machar colony, said police.

Meanwhile, Police has asked parents of arrested children to appear before police station and record statement.

