19 suspects involved in sectarian killing arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police here on Monday claimed to have arrested 19 suspects involved in sectarian killing from different areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference today, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Amir Farooqi said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Malir police conducted joint operations in different areas of the city and apprehended the suspected terrorists.

He alleged that a neighboring country was involved in terror financing and promoting terrorism in Pakistan. “Amazingly, the suspects’ names are included in the list of missing persons,” said the police officer and added that the target killers received militant training in a neighboring country.

He said that the neighboring country through the hostile spy agency was paying them Rs.40,000 per month each for terror activities in Pakistan.

Read More: Eight target killers arrested from Karachi: Rangers

Amir Farooqi said that the suspects, during the initial interrogation, revealed that 28 people were on their hit list and they had completed their reiki.

The police officer said, “The suspects were given target to convince media persons and use them for their evil design.” He said that the suspects were involved in attack on a religious leader Molana Orangzaib Farooqi.

“No secretion violence or murder was reported in the city since their detention,” Amir Farooqi said and added that the suspects were identified as Saeed Imran, Waqar Raza, Abbas, Syed Matloob Mosvi, and Saeed Mutasim.

The police officer said that the suspects was also involved in recruiting people in their terrorist group and added that the suspects had killed at least 50 people in different areas of city.

Comments

comments