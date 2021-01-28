Industrial area gas supply suspended after pipeline damage, SSGC says

KARACHI: The city’s gas distributor Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has Thursday said one of its major pipelines meant for Korangi Industrial Area has been hit ensuing gas leakage due to which they have suspended the supply, ARY News reported.

Heavy machinery, while digging the road in some development project, has hit our 8-inch gas pipeline causing it to leak gas, SSGC said in a statement today.

In order to avoid any untoward incident from gas leakage, we have temporarily shut down a Town Border Station (TBS) supplying gas in the region, said SSGC spokesperson.

It said that at least until midnight tonight the gas supply shall remain suspended in the industrial region and its periphery.

We have begun repair work on the site of damaged pipeline, it said, claiming that as soon as the repair work has been completed the supply will resume, the spokesperson for the gas utility distributor said.

READ: OGRA hikes gas prices by almost Rs40 for Sindh, Balochistan consumers

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has Thursday approved an upward revision in the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) tariffs by almost Rs39.89 per mmbtu which will translate in the consumer bills of Balochistan and Sindh, ARY News reported.

Petroleum regulator OGRA in its decision today has agreed to the hike in utility prices requested by SSGC. The newly revised prices to be borne by consumers is Rs778.59 per mmbtu.

