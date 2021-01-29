CNG to remain suspended in Sindh tomorrow due to low gas pressure

KARACHI: The CNG schedule for the province has been revised once again on Friday as the supply will remain suspended tomorrow as well contrary to earlier notification of resuming it, ARY News reported.

According to the new announcement made late today, the CNG stations that were set to receive gas supply for the weekend will not open on Saturday which means five days throughout the week the CNG has remain suspended even if the supply is resumed on Sunday.

The notification issued by the authority said “due to unforeseen shortage in gas supply, availability of the gas has decreased” resulting in low pressure.

It said due to sectoral priority order the gas supply cannot be resumed to CNG and RLNG stations until Sunday 8 am.

Separately earlier today it was reported citing sources, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposed an Rs12 per litre hike in petrol price from February 1.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded its summary regarding new rates of petroleum products to the ministry.

The OGRA has proposed raising Rs10 per litre on high-speed diesel.

Sources prior to the matter told ARY News that OGRA has prepared its summary on the basis of a levy of Rs30 per litre. Currently, the levy on petrol is Rs21.56 per litre.

The OGRA summary proposing new rates will take effect from February 1st after approval by the prime minister.

