The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t use their ‘Sussex Royal’ label after deciding to step down as working royals.

According to Daily Mail, Britain’s Queen and senior officials are believed to have agreed that it’s not justifiable for the couple to use the word ‘royal’ in their ‘branding’.

The royal couple has spent a huge amount of money on a new Sussex Royal website and their Instagram.

They also sought to register the label as a global trademark for a range of items and activities, including clothing, stationery, books and social care services.

Prince Harry and Meghan also aim to set up a new charitable organisation – Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As part of their new working arrangements, the Sussexes are left with no option except to ‘re-brand.’

Comments

comments