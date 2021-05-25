Swabi university VC removed after inquiry finds ‘wrongdoings’

SWABI: The Women University Swabi has Tuesday announced the removal of its Vice-Chancellor, on the instructions of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), after an inquiry confirmed financial discrepancies and unjust postings played out in her tenure, ARY News reported.

Governor KP Shah Farman ordered an inquiry into the financial anomalies in the university accounts and postings of people outside of legal protocol which apparently found the allegations to hold water.

The governor-commissioned inspection team found the allegations to be true following which the report was sent to the governor’s office and as a result, he instructed 90-day forced leaves of the incumbent VC.

After governor KP directed the removal of the VC, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan issued a formal notification to cement the development.

Separately just yesterday, the University of Swat, too, suspended its VC following the governor’s orders after monetary embezzlements and illegal recruitment emerged in his tenure calling for a probe.

READ ASLO: University of Swat VC removed after inquiry suggested embezzlements

Governor KP Shah Farman directed his removal after which Higher Education Commission (HEC), via a notification today, removed VC Doctor Muhammad Jamal from his post sending him on a 90-day suspension after a probe into discrepancies was launched.

The move came after an inquiry report suggested embezzlements in the university budget and illegal postings in the campus.

Comments

comments