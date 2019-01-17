Swallowing ‘bitter pills’ to revive economy: Jawan Bakht

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister of Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Thursday said that the government had to take difficult decisions to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crises.

Talking to journalists, Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the national had to swallow bitter pills for the restoration of economy. He lashed out the previous government and said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government left behind empty treasury.

The minister said that Pakistan’s debt soared to record high due to the inappropriate policies and priorities of the previous government. He said, “Punjab has to pay Rs1100 billion loan.”

The finance minister said that the PTI-led government’s policies would bear fruit soon and the situation would turn better. Jawan Bakht said that the provincial government would provide every possible facility to the business community. He urged the masses to pay their taxes honestly for betterment of the nation and the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, on December 2, had said that the nation would have to take bitter pill and vowed that the policies which his government had initiated would soon bear fruit.

Talking to journalists here in Lahore, Faisal Vawda had said that people would have to face difficult time for few months and added that soon the situation will turn better and the country will progress due to the PTI-government’s policies.

