Swat’s first surgeon Dr Abdul Kabeer dies of Covid-19, takes provincial tally to 60

PESHAWAR: The deadly Covid-19 infection continues to spread across the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) non-stop as another senior surgeon Dr. Abdul Kabeer Islam has scummed to the deadly virus.

The number of casualties of the doctors from COVID-19 has surged to 60 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The deceased doctor was undergoing treatment at Islamabad’s private hospital and scummed to the infection today, the KP doctors association confirmed.

According to the association, he was the first surgeon doctor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 21 new Covid deaths have been reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the past 24-hour period, according to the provincial health department.

According to the daily stats, the KP health department said it recorded 809 fresh covid infections in the province taking the active case tally to 13,591.

Separately, the casualties reported today due to the virus means so far 2,920 people have plunged to the virus across the province, the health department said.

