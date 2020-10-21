Swat Motorway Phase-II to be completed under public-private partnership: CM

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the public-private partnership committee here at CM House to discuss matters related to the construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting on the Swat Motorway Phase-II, Mahmood Khan stated that the project was part of the provincial government vision to develop communication routes throughout the province.

The meeting decided to construct Swat Motorway Phase-II under a public-private partnership. The 80-kilometer motorway would connect Chakdara to Fatehpur.

The meeting told CM that the estimated cost of the project is Rs37 billion with an additional Rs20.5 billion for the purchase of land.

CM Mahmood said that the completion of the phase-2 Swat Motorway project would begin a new era of prosperity and development. Further, he announced constructing economic zones and housing schemes alongside the Swat Motorway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 80 kilometres long motorway would connect Chakdara to Fatehpur having nine interchanges and eight bridges. The motorway would have as many as four lanes with the future possibility of extending it to six lanes with interchanges at Chakdara, Shamozai, Barikot, Mingora, Kanju, Malam Jabba, Sher Palam, Matta Khwazakhela and Madayan-Fatehpur Interchange.

Read More: KPEC, Swat Motorway new section get approval from ECNEC

On July 17, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved two mega projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) and Swat Motorway Phase II.

Last year, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed had announced to extend the Swat motorway to Kalam.

Comments

comments