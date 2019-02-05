Sweden’s stolen gold crowns, jewels recovered from a dustbin

Two gold crowns and an orb, the funeral regalia of Sweden’s 17th century King Carl and Queen Christina stolen in a spectacular heist, have been recovered, authorities said Tuesday, amid reports they were found in a dustbin.

Two thieves walked into Strängnäs cathedral, 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Stockholm, in broad daylight July 31 last year and made off with the jewels in a boat.

“All the booty has been found,” prosecutors said in a statement, with media estimating the jewels are worth 65 million krona (6.3 million euros, $7.2 million).

The funeral regalia, discovered near the capital, “have been transferred to another town for technical analysis,” a police spokesperson told AFP.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested in September and went on trial at the end of last month.

The jewels were recovered on the last day of his trial, causing its adjournment to February 15.

Strängnäs cathedral holds the remains of Carl IX, who ruled Sweden and Finland from 1604 to 1611, as well as his two wives, princess Maria and queen Christina.

In 2013, royal regalia from Johan III, who died in 1592, were stolen from Västerås cathedral and recovered several days later in a bin bag by a rural roadside.

