Sweeper performs postmortem at govt hospital in Sukkur

SUKKUR: In a shocking incident, a sweeper conducted the postmortem examination of a body at the Civil Hospital in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A video, obtained by ARY News, shows a sweeper performing autopsy on a body under the light of a mobile phone cameras during loadshedding at the hospital. While, another person, apparently a doctor, was also present in the room.

Sources privy to the matter said that usually sweepers performed postmortem examination of the bodies at the Civil Hospital in Sukkur.

Read More: SHOCKING: Security guard operates on woman at Lahore hospital

In a shocking incident, a security guard masquerading as a doctor had operated on a woman at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

According to details, a security guard, who had been fired from his job two years back at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, operated on a woman with the help of the hospital’s operation theater attendant.

Mayo Hospital MS Dr. Iftikha had informed ARY News that on May 17 the woman was brought to the surgical emergency room of the hospital for treatment of boils.

He had said that the security guard while pretending to be a doctor convinced family members of a patient for operation and performed the wrong surgery just for the greed of money.

