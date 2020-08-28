Seven of a family swept away by flash-flood in Kohistan

DASU: At least seven members of the same family were swept away by flash-flood triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Upper Kohistan on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident took place when heavy rains triggered flash-flood in Lychi village, a remote area of Upper Kohistan today.

The officials said that local people retrieve bodies of three women from Lychi Nullah, adding that children among four members of the family were still missing.

Heavy rains and flood wreaked havoc in Kohistan, police said, adding that the flood damaged scores of houses and crops in the area.

Read More: Rain-related incidents claim 14 lives in KP

Earlier today, at least 14 people had been killed and eight others injured in various rain-related incidents during the latest torrential downpours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a report compiled by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

It had said three people, including a woman and two children, died in Swat while eight people were killed in various incidents caused by the heavy rainfall in Upper Kohistan.

Besides, the rain had played havoc with as many as 40 houses in Swat, out of which 16 were completely destroyed while 24 partially damaged. Whereas, eight houses had been completely destroyed in Upper Kohistan.

Comments

comments