The terrifying moment was captured on a security camera when a 75-foot-long swimming pool crashed into a car park at a beachfront condominium in Brazil.

The incident took place in Vila Velha of Brazil’s Espírito Santo where a swimming pool suddenly collapsed and turned the parking area into a free car wash.

The footage showed that the swimming pool surrounded by plants and floodlights collapsed in a clean break on the parking area below the pool of the 90-unit building, however, no people are visible in the area. The indoor parking with a vehicle was flooded with the pool water.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The building’s 270 residents were evacuated, Brazilian online news portal G1 reported. No injuries were reported in the incident. The accident did not damage vehicles in the indoor parking lot.

According to Brazilian online news portal G1, 270 residents of the building across the street from Itaparica Beach were evacuated after the incident and neither injuries were reported nor any vehicle was damaged.

Some tenants reported a strong gas odour coming from the heated swimming pool. The tenants were later sent to the nearby hotels for no cost by the company that built the building.

Espírito Santo officials and Vila Velha cleared residents to return to their apartments on Tuesday after engineers inspected the complex and found no structural damage.

The pool was closed for at least three months in 2020 due to a leak, newspaper Folha Vitoria reported.

Comments

comments