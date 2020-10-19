Swiss ambassador calls on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met with the Ambassador of Switzerland and discussed issues pertaining to mutual interest and security situation in the region, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Swiss ambassador lauded the mutual relations between the two countries and hoped for further improvement in it in the future.

The ambassador of Switzerland also lauded the role played by Pakistan in avoiding conflicts in the region, the army’s media wing said.

On October 08, United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

According to the military’s media wing, matters related to peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management, current developments in the Afghan peace process, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for the Afghan peace process, said ISPR. Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present in the meeting.

