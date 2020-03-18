Swiss toll of coronavirus victims surpasses 3,000, 21 dead

ZURICH: The number of people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has risen to 3,028, Swiss health authorities said on Wednesday, of which 2,772 cases were confirmed.

Twenty-one people so far have died of the illness, which authorities have warned could swamp the country’s health care system.

Coronavirus: Global toll tops 8,000

Since the virus first emerged in late December, 8,092 people have died around the world, with the global number of cases at 200,680, according to an AFP tally based on official sources as of 1300 GMT Wednesday.

The worst affected countries are mainland China, with 3,237 deaths, out of 80,894 cases, of whom 69,601 have been cured. Italy follows with 2,503 deaths, 31,506 cases, Iran 1,135 deaths, around 17,000 cases, Spain 558 deaths and 13,716 cases and France with 175 deaths and 7,730 cases.

Turkey, Bangladesh, Moldova and Burkina Faso report their first deaths.

Comments

comments