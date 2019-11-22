Swiss doctor examined Nawaz, suggested way forward: Shehbaz

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has undergone a cardiac intervention seven times.

Speaking to media here, he said a doctor from Switzerland examined the PML-N supreme leader and suggested a way forward.

He added some tests of the former premier will be conducted tomorrow while the rest on Monday.

Responding to a question about the elder Sharif’s treatment, he said his brother is getting treatment and asked for prayers for his early recovery.

Shehbaz Sharif skirted a question about how long he is going to stay in London.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adnan, the former premier’s personal physician, said 80 per cent of Sharif’s artery that supplies blood to his brain is blocked.

Earlier, on Nov 19, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan, had departed for London in an air ambulance via Doha.

In pursuance of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Nov 16 verdict on the ex-premier’s travel abroad, the Ministry of Interior had issued a memorandum giving him one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Comments

comments