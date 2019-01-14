Web Analytics
Swiss police sends traffic fine to JUI-F leader in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In an unexpected occurrence, Jamiat-e-Ulema Fazl (JUI-F) leader Arbab Farooq received a challan for traffic violation from the Swiss government, ARY News reported on Monday.

Farooq paid a visit to Switzerland around five to six months ago where he unintentionally committed a traffic violation on the road.

“I have received a letter from Swiss authorities stating that I committed a traffic violation somewhere on the road,” he said in a video message.”They fined me 105 euros and I believe this is quite a commendable act which portrays that they follow traffic rules so rigorously.”

The political leader added that Pakistanis should also abide by traffic rules and develop a praiseworthy system like Switzerland.

“I will pay the fine,” he said. “I call upon fellow citizens to follow the traffic rules of the country and show the world that we were law-abiding citizens.”

Farooq concluded that this will improve the image of our country.

