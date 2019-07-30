Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza appointed as new PAF spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza has been appointed as the official spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), a press release said on Tuesday.

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza was commissioned in the PAF’s GD (P) Branch in June, 1994 and commanded a Flying Squadron and a Support Wing.

The air commodore has provided his services as Staff Operations Officer at an Operational Airbase and also become Member Operations at Establishment Review Board – Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

The officer had also performed duties as Instructor Pilot at Primary Flying Training Wing, PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

He completed his graduation from PAF Air War College and completed his studies from Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College.

He has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) in recognition of his outstanding services and thorough professionalism.

Earlier on July 6, The federal government had promoted PAF officer Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Air Marshal, while 13 other air officers as Air Vice Marshal.

The newly promoted Air Vice Marshals include Marshal Imtiaz Sattar, Muhammad Qaiser Janjua, Syed Imran Majid Ali, Abdul Moeed Khan, Tariq Zia, Nadeem Akhtar Khan, Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Raja Faheem Shahzad Kiyani, Aamir Habib Ullah Maken, Muhammad Anees Latif, Muhammad Shams-Ul-Haq Jajja, Salman Mahboob and Syed Sabahat Hassan Shah.

