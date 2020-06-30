Syed Ali Geelani rejects Indian propaganda over decision to quit APHC

SRINAGAR: Former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday rejected Indian propaganda over his decision to quit the APHC and said that commitment to the freedom struggle runs through his blood, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the ailing Kashmiri leader, who is currently imprisoned, said that there was no force on earth that can keep him away from protecting the cause of the thousands of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of the freedom.

“It is in response to the fake propaganda of Indian Media and conscious less elite, let me clarify that my separation from APHC doesn’t mean my separation from the sacred movement of right to self-determination.”

Read More: Syed Ali Geelani pens letter of gratitude to PM Imran Khan, Pakistan

The remarks from Syed Ali Geelani came in the backdrop of his decision to quit APHC, which he announced in an audio clip released a day ago.

In his message on February 10, Syed Ali Geelani said Pakistan is the slogan, path, and destination of Kashmiris and the people of the occupied valley will continue the struggle to associate their future with Pakistan.

Syed Ali Geelani reiterated the stance in a video message from his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar said Pakistan was the mission of the people of Kashmir and they would continue to stick to this mission throughout their life, reported Kashmir Media Service.

Read More: PM Imran deplores India issuing Jammu and Kashmir domiciles to 25,000 Indian nationals

Geelani said Kashmiris are making the maximum effort as a global mission to associate their future with Pakistan which is a great blessing of God. Gilani repeatedly recited ‘There is no god But Allah’ during the entire video statement.

Comments

comments