KARACHI: Three alleged murderers of Syed Hussain Shah, slain superintendent of Balochistan University’s examination department, were arrested by police officials in a joint raid conducted in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Korangi Industrial Area and Quetta police have carried out joint action and nabbed three alleged murderers of Syed Hussain Shah, who had been targeted by gunmen on March 26.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Amir Farooqui said that the arrested persons were real brothers. “The three brothers on two motorcycles had targeted slain BU superintendent at Raisani Road.

The alleged target killers were identified as they were clearly seen in CCTV footage.

“The attackers had fled to Karachi after killing the official, however, they were arrested with the assistance of Korangi Industrial Area police,” Farooqui said. However, the identification of the accused persons was not yet disclosed.

After completion of the raid, the accused persons were taken by Quetta police officials to Balochistan.

On March 26, an official of Balochistan University had died in a targeted killing incident as The motorbike riding gunmen opened fire at the car of Superintendent of Balochistan University’s examinations department, Syed Hussain Shah when he was on his way from home to the university. He received three bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place near Dukani Baba Bridge of Quetta.

A CCTV footage of the crime scene shows the killers fleeing from the area after the incident.

