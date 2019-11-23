SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday produced Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah before an accountability court, in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported.

Syed Khursheed Shah currently is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur, where he recently underwent an angiography procedure due to cardiac problem.

The PPP leader was produced before the court from NICVD in an ambulance.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader is facing charges of corruption in assets beyond means of income reference.

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities”, NAB sources claimed.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

The counsel of Shah in a previous hearing argued that his client being subjected to political victimization.

He claimed that the anti-corruption watchdog found no evidence against his client as the investigation is now shrunken to four plots after leveling allegations of Rs500 billion financial irregularities.

Syed Khursheed Shah was taken into custody by the NAB on September 28 over charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

