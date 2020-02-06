Syra Shahroz shares an adorable photo with her daughter

Famed Pakistani actor Syra Shahroz shared an adorable photo with her daughter recently.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity mom posted a photo in which she can be seen doing face painting on Noreeh’s face. The photo appears to be from a photo shoot for which the mother-daughter duo are twinning in white.

“I’d spend all 9 lives with you,” she captioned the photo.

Nooreh was born to Syra and Shehroz Sabzwari in 2014. The couple has been married since eight years. However, recently divorce rumors of the lovebirds took the internet by storm. Following which, Shehroz clarified that he and his wife have been separated for six months, but not divorced.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a 2019 action film in which she played the role of a scientist.

