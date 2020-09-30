Syra Yousuf surprises fans with new look!

Model-cum-actress Syra Yousuf is counted among Pakistan’s top models and has thousands of fans.

The lady, famous among her fans for being graceful and gorgeous, has a huge number of followers on Instagram who send love on everything Syra Yousuf shares, be it her pictures, or any update about her work or her daughter Nooreh Shehroz.

The model’s fans, however, were left stunned today, by her latest pictures, which were soon going viral on other social media sites too!

Here they are!

The lady got her hair coloured by her sister Palwasha Yousuf and shared her new look with her fans and followers. For those who don’t know, her sister is a professional hair dresser and fashion stylist.

“A beautiful blend of highlights and lowlights for the gorgeous S!” wrote Palwasha Yousuf who also shared her sister’s new hair look on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram 💁🏼‍♀️ – – @palwashayousuf A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz) on Sep 30, 2020 at 4:06am PDT

Comments

comments